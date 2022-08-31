Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $425.10

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 425.10 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 427.52 ($5.17), with a volume of 5435090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.80 ($5.23).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 790 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 744 ($8.99).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 504.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.44.

Insider Activity

Barratt Developments Company Profile

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,311.36).

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.