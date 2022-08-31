Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 92,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,034. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.