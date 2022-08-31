BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 21,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 816,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. As a group, analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

