Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

