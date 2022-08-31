Berenberg Bank Downgrades Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) to Hold

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 275 ($3.32). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 240.40 ($2.90).

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 167.30 ($2.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 210.67. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 164.80 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.28.

In other news, insider Wu Gang acquired 2,600 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,000.48).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

