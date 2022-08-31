Berenberg Bank Lowers Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target to GBX 165

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Primary Health Properties stock traded down GBX 1.78 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136.82 ($1.65). 2,255,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,459. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 1,239.24. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

