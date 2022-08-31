Beta Wealth Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. 143,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721,957. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38.

