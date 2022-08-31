Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

