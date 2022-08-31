Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $276,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. 21,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.