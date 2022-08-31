Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $276,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:DHI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. 21,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.
Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton
In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
