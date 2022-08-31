Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $342,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,489. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,161,321. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

