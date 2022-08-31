Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 934.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $29.04.

