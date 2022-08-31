Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,000 Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 519.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 315,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.