Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,610 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises about 1.8% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEJ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,589. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

