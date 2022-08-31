Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

