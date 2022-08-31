Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 28,782 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,511,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6,139.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 386,548 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $14,666,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 268,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 213.4% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 382,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 260,595 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

