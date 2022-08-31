BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and last traded at GBX 4,685 ($56.61). 93,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 66,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,635 ($56.01).

BH Macro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,708.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,519.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,270.98.

About BH Macro

(Get Rating)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.