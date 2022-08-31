BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC cut its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 247,902 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 2.6% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $51,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

