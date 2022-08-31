Big Lots’ (BIG) Sell Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 78,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,801. The stock has a market cap of $634.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

