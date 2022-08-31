BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $130.28 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $130.28 or 0.00648148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $263.54 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005401 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00183776 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website."

