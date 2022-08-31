Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 335,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.04. 193,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,544. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $462.61 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

