Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Stock Down 1.2 %

BRDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 2,215,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Bird Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

