Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.