BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $7.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $675.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

