BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $675.10. 3,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,378. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $660.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.98.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

