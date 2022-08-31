Bluzelle Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $33.95 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00133115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033150 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021861 BTC.

About Bluzelle

BLZ is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,699,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

