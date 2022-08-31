BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,422 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 16.08% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,070,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKIE traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $76.43.

