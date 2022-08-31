Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 258.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Boise Cascade worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boise Cascade Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.