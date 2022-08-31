botXcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $42.48 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $42.48 million and approximately $10,771.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,642,342 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

