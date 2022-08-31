Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.77. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $99,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $758,790 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

