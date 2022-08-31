Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Olin to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Olin Stock Down 1.4 %

Olin Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.