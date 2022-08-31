Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $443,000 in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 223,992 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.