Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $56,000 in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of KLX Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

