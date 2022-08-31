Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $754,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI stock opened at $453.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.62.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.