Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after buying an additional 375,397 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 1.5 %

CHEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.68. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Stories

