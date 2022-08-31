Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $154.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

