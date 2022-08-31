Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility Profile

VRRM opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

