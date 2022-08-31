BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 12,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 1.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.11.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 222,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,339 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

