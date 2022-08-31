Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 12,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 178,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 31.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 137,628 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

BRF Stock Performance

About BRF

NYSE BRFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 152,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also

