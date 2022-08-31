Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Trading Down 3.5%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 157,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRLT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $719.97 million and a PE ratio of 49.50.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

