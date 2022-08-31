Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Up 13.0% in August

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

