Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 2.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $58,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.69. 3,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

