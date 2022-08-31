Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,923.13

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,923.13 ($35.32).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNZL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday.

BNZL opened at GBX 2,880.36 ($34.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 2,215.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,956.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,908.55. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

