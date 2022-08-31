Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $222.00

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCEHY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Tencent has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $391.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

