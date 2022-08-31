Brokerages Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) PT at $37.00

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on UMICY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Umicore Stock Performance
UMICY stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Umicore has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.
Umicore Company Profile
Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.
