Brokerages Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Target Price at $55.72

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.72.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 266,161 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 743,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 765,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

