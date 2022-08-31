Brokers Issue Forecasts for Paycor HCM, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Paycor HCM in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycor HCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYCR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PYCR opened at $29.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of -41.21.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after buying an additional 2,251,203 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,634,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

