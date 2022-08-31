Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.70

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 15012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $970.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

