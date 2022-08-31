Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BC opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

