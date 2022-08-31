Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Update

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 450,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 488,945 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,935,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPAC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.