Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,920,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 23,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFLY. Cowen reduced their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 79.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,329,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 117.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 187,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Stories

