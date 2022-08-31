Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,920,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 23,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFLY. Cowen reduced their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Insider Activity at Butterfly Network
In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of BFLY stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.56.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.